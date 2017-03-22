Not improving: Financial statement reveals grim times for Sears, Kmart

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant Pause

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School