Two new buildings coming to Westgate North Shopping Center

Two new buildings are slated for construction at Westgate North Shopping Center.
A building that used to contain the Round Table Pizza was recently demolished.
On the same parcel, California-based developer Donahue Schriber Realty Group plans to build two retail buildings of 5,118 and 12,587 square feet.
When complete, the northeast corner of North 26th and Pearl streets will have an inviting, neighborhood feel, said Jack Steinhauer, vice president of acquisitions and development for Donahue Schriber. Multiple tenants will occupy each structure.
The leasing broker’s flier shows multiple shops within each building. It touts the property’s proximity to Point Defiance Park and visibility from state Route 16.
“The plan is to have restaurants on those corners and patios and a plaza area to enjoy food when it’s nice out,” Steinhauer said. “We want it to be a neighborhood community-type center where people drink their coffee and relax and spend time with friends. Somewhere they are going to hang out and not just buy groceries and leave.”
The company is in negotiation with a handful of restaurants, he said, but has nothing to announce yet. A timeline for construction was not available.
The company owns much of the shopping center, and it plans to continue updating its facade.
“The (current) design is more typical of what you would’ve seen in the ’70s and ’80s,” he said.
A permit submitted to the city last year says the value of the construction is around $2.7 million.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments