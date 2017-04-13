They’re baaaaaack: Goats go to work on weeds at Tacoma McMenamins site

A herd of “charismatic” weed whackers has descended on the Tacoma Elks property.

Yes, we’re talking about goats.

The herd is making its seasonal appearance to rid the slope of invasive weeds, said spokeswoman Jessica Lyness via email.

The herd has made a regular appearance since at least 2014, according to various news accounts.

In previous years, the overgrowth of several plants prompted a nuisance complaint to the city, Lyness said. Several nonnative plants were found on the slope, including Himalayan blackberry, English ivy, butterfly bush, cheatgrass, traveler’s joy clematis, bindweed and perennial peavine.

It’s more cost-effective to use goats over humans and machines, Lyness wrote. “Goats fertilize and cultivate as they go.”

“Goats are charismatic,” she added.

The herd will be there through Friday, she said.

No news on the horizon on when construction will begin, however. Portland-based McMenamins bought the historic Elks Lodge in 2009. The company is now working on a Hawaiian-themed project at the Port of Kalama, near the Columbia River. That project will be up and running in less than a year, a port spokeswoman said in March.