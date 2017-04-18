Legacy MultiCare urgent care centers say yes to union; Indigo workers say no

Workers for one of MultiCare’s urgent care clinic chains voted to form a union, with workers for another chain voting against.
The two groups of doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners voted Monday on whether to form unions under the Union of American Physicians and Dentists. Workers in MultiCare’s legacy urgent care centers voted 43 to 7 to join the union, while those working for Indigo Urgent Care clinics voted against forming a union, according to a news release
“As someone who has been part of the traditional urgent cares since 1998, I felt that physicians needed a voice,” said Dr. Jocelyn Devita, who works for MultiCare’s legacy clinics.
The Union of American Physicians and Dentists filed two petitions with the National Labor Relations Board last month to call for a vote of employees at two of MultiCare’s three urgent care clinic chains.
The California-based union plans to survey legacy urgent care clinic workers about compensation, working hours and benefits in preparation for contract negotiations, the union said in a news release.
Comment from MultiCare was not immediately available.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
