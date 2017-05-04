Business

May 04, 2017 7:00 AM

You’ll have to wait a bit longer for Gig Harbor’s new Fred Meyer

Staff report

For fans of Fred Meyer, the wait continues in Gig Harbor for the chain’s new store.

Zach Stratton, a representative for Fred Meyer and QFC, told The News Tribune this week the opening at Olympic Towne Center, 5500 Point Fosdick Drive NW, is now set for late July or early August.

“There is not one particular issue that caused the delay,” Stratton said in an email Wednesday, “just some issues associated with utilities that can tend to happen with larger projects such as this.”

In March, the grocer estimated the opening would be in mid-May or early June.

Staff writers Debbie Cockrell and Kate Martin contributed to this report.

