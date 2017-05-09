Business

May 09, 2017 2:37 PM

Local Safeway-anchored shopping center sells for $47.4 million

By Kate Martin

A California property group has bought Highland Hill Shopping Center at Sixth Avenue and Pearl Street in Tacoma.

Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. paid nearly $47.4 million, according to documents posted with Pierce County on Tuesday.

A Safeway store anchors the property, which includes a 43,000-square-foot LA Fitness, a Dollar Tree and many other retail tenants in 163,926 square feet of space.

Highland Hill Shopping Center was privately owned for more than three decades, according to a news release from Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. The new owners don’t plan to change the tenant mix.

