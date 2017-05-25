Polish your resume. State Farm hiring for 100 positions in Tacoma and DuPont

Looking for a new job?
Tacoma-based State Farm is hiring 100 people for locations in Tacoma and DuPont. The insurance company will host a job fair on June 6 to screen candidates for various positions, including customer service, claims and sales.
Those interested should register for the open house online, statefarm.careerintro.com/tacoma-6-6 and bring copies of a current resume.
The career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday June 6 at the Tacoma Urban League, 2550 S. Yakima Ave. Applicants can talk with State Farm human resources and hiring managers about the positions. Five different information sessions about career opportunities will be presented throughout the day.
The jobs start at $16 per hour for an initial loss reporting claims associate, and $17.75 for several other claims associate positions.
Cliff Brown, a recruiter for State Farm, said no claims or insurance experience is required.
“We need multitasking abilities,” Brown said, such as “navigating multiple computer screens and talking to customers on the phone.”
Claims associates talk to customers after an incident, and will look up policy information, arrange tow trucks and rental cars, Brown said.
Job seekers can also apply online at the company website, statefarm.com/careers and search for jobs in Washington.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
