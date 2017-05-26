Central Co-op selects new Tacoma site

Central Co-op, the Seattle-based food merchant that merged with the Tacoma Food Co-op and closed its Sixth Avenue site, has picked a new location.
The Co-op’s new site will be located at 4502 N. Pearl St., the current site of Bargain World.
The 10-year lease for the site was signed Friday morning, the grocer announced in a news release, and it has options to extend.
The 14,000-square-foot site was previously a grocery store and the location was picked in part because it is on two Pierce Transit bus lines and has ample parking.
Central Co-op is planning renovations for the building, with hopes to get it open by the end of the year.
About 35 jobs will be added to staff the store, CEO Garland McQueen wrote in the release, and there will be a job fair as the store’s opening approaches.
Since closing the Sixth Avenue location last July, McQueen has said Central Co-op intended to return to Tacoma. The site is now home to Mary Mart, a marijuana retailer.
