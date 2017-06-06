Hundreds of new jobs coming to massive UPS warehouse in Tacoma

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse Pause 1:03 Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 2:46 Tips on how to land your next job 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 1:45 Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space 0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close 2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email United Parcel Service will be the lead tenant in Prologis Park Tacoma, a large warehouse development under construction in the Port of Tacoma. Peter Haley p.haley@thenewstribune.com

United Parcel Service will be the lead tenant in Prologis Park Tacoma, a large warehouse development under construction in the Port of Tacoma. Peter Haley p.haley@thenewstribune.com