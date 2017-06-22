Feng shui master helps pick groundbreaking date and address for Tacoma hotel

A feng shui master helped the developer of a new hotel in downtown Tacoma select a groundbreaking date for the 22-story structure.
The Marriott-branded hotel will be built by Yareton Investment and Management LLC. Its parent company, Shanghai Mintong Real Estate Co. Ltd., is based in China.
The hotel’s vertical construction was supposed to begin by June 15, but the developer can’t start building until it owns the land, which can be conveyed only after several conditions by the city are met.
In an email to The News Tribune, Yareton project manager Albert Sze said the official groundbreaking will be held on Aug. 8.
“According to the Shanghai owner, 8/8/2017 is the best date selected by a Fung Shi master for good fortune,” Sze wrote in an email.
The owner is accustomed to seeking a fortune teller’s advice for new project developments, Sze wrote.
The number eight is lucky in Chinese culture, because the word sounds similar to the Chinese word for “wealth” or “fortune.”
The Shanghai owner also requested the hotel’s official address end in the lucky number. The address will be 1538 Commerce St., according to city records requested by The News Tribune.
The developer plans to invite several local dignitaries to the groundbreaking ceremony, said Elly Walkowiak, business development manager with the city. She did not know what the ceremony would entail.
The hotel’s cost, previously pegged at $85 million, could rise because Marriott will require the company to build to a higher standard, Sze wrote. The hotel will be of similar quality to another Marriott property — Charlotte Marriott City Center in North Carolina, he wrote.
The hotel is being built adjacent to the city’s Greater Tacoma Convention Center.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments