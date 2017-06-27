Millennials rule the restaurant and bar scene as Gen Xers stay home

More Videos 1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch Pause 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 3:33 A look inside Tacoma's Weyerhaeuser mansion 1:42 Top 5 South Sound football plays of the week, Week 4 1:44 Tacoma gets its own life, science innovation hub 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 2:04 Darrell Bevell on Seahawks not being able to count on C.J. Prosise staying healthy 0:41 UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake says ''beware'' of Oregon State's trick plays coming off bye 2:22 Pete Carroll on Colts, C.J. Prosise's latest "significant" injury 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How do millennials spend their money? As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations. As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations. Courtesy Department of Labor

As more millennials enter the workforce, they are also spending more. Learn more about how their spending habits compare with those of older generations. Courtesy Department of Labor