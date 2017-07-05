New Gig Harbor Fred Meyer set to hire later this month

Hiring is about to start before the much-anticipated opening of Gig Harbor’s new Fred Meyer store.
The hiring event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 at Best Western Wesley Inn & Suites, 6575 Kimball Drive, in Gig Harbor.
According to representatives for Fred Meyer reached Wednesday, about 50 full- and part-time positions will be filled, including specialty positions such as baristas, Murray’s Cheese clerks and growler bar attendants.
Applicants are encouraged to arrive as early as possible at the job fair to improve chances of hiring; some will be offered jobs on the spot.
If selected, job seekers will need proof of identification and eligibility for work in the United States as well as pass a drug test and background check.
Interested? You can find more information and start your application process at jobs.fredmeyer.com.
The store is tentatively set to open Aug. 30. For now, the retailer awaits the state “to finalize their approval process for the water supply,” a Fred Meyer spokesman told The News Tribune via email earlier this week.
The opening date for the store has been pushed back twice already, ranging from mid-May to early August.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
