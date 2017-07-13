Like driving? Panera Bread may want to add you to its payroll

Panera Bread wants you to drive for them.
Note that the jobs are not listed yet, but will be added when available at jobs.panerabread.com.
In the meantime, the cafe-bakery chain appears to be hiring for many positions in the area. A quick search Thursday showed 138 results for jobs with the chain available in a 50-mile radius, including Tacoma.
“Panera will begin rolling out delivery at the end of July/early August in select locations across the Seattle-Tacoma area,” Panera said in an emailed statement to The News Tribune. “The new delivery service should be fully rolled out throughout the market by mid-October 2017.”
The St. Louis-based chain said it is set to hire 118 workers in the Tacoma-Seattle delivery push. The chain hopes for a national rollout of delivery next year.
Among other details from Panera on its service expansion:
▪ Delivery will be available within an eight-minute drive of a Panera bakery-cafe between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.
▪ Delivery will be available for its entire lunch and dinner menu (with a $5 order minimum and $3 delivery service fee).
No word yet as to which area locations will offer delivery, though Panera says 25 sites will offer delivery in the region. To check availability as the project rolls out, go to delivery.panerabread.com
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
