These local Panera sites will offer delivery

After our previous Panera Bread report about delivery “coming soon” locally, we received the list of local locations planning to offer this new option for its customers (not immediately, but soon).
Good news, Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Olympia and others in the area: You soon will be able to take delivery on baked goods, once delivery drivers are hired and the program is up and running:
List of locations announced Friday by Panera:
▪ Tacoma — Tacoma Mall.
▪ Lakewood — Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW.
▪ Gig Harbor —Point Fosdick Drive NW.
▪ Federal Way — South 320th Street.
▪ Olympia — Capital Mall Drive.
▪ Auburn — Outlet Collection Way SW.
Delivery service will be available within an eight-minute drive of each Panera, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The chain’s new delivery push, starting at the end of July or early August, is set to be fully up and running in our area by mid-October.
To check availability as the project rolls out, go to delivery.panerabread.com
