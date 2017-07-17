Grocery delivery options about to expand for much of Pierce County

Delivery service Instacart announced Monday that “due to increased demand,” Pierce and King counties are going to benefit from more grocery delivery options.
The expanded delivery zone will start Thursday (July 20).
Stores participating in the launch will include Costco, PCC Natural Markets, Whole Foods Market, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Quality Food Center, Petco, Cash & Carry with delivery “in as little as one hour.”
First-time users can use the code HISEATTLE25 anytime before Nov. 8 at checkout to get $25 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first-time delivery, according to Instacart.
Among the new locations for the service, according to a list provided by Instacart on Monday:
Tacoma, Tukwila, SeaTac, Kent, East Hill-Meridian, Lakeland North, Lakeland South, Auburn, Frederickson, Summit, Allison, Lake Morton-Berrydale, Bonney Lake, Green River, Prairie Ridge, Lake Tapps, Dash Point, Fife Heights and Waller.
Puyallup, South Hill, McMillin, Federal Way, Pacific, Algona, Milton, Edgewood, North Puyallup, Alderton, Sumner, Spanaway, Parkland, Midland, Ruston, Lakewood, Camp Murray, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, University Place, Steilacoom, Eastward and Ketron.
Issaquah, Renton, East Renton Highlands, Preston, Mirrormont, Upper Preston, High Point, Hobart, High Valley, Sammamish, Newcastle, Coalfield, Edmonds, Woodway, Esperance, Picnic Point-North Lynnwood, Martha Lake, Paine Field-Lake Stickney, Orillia, Cascade-Fairwood, Des Moines,, Burien, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, Normandy Park, Brookdale.
For those in Thurston and across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, enter your ZIP Code at Instacart to get emails for future delivery zone updates.
To use the service, go to instacart.com or download the app, select city/store, add items to your cart, then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or up to seven days in advance) and purchase. An Instacart shopper will do the shopping for you and deliver.
For other FAQs, go to www.instacart.com/faq.
The company, in its news release, also sees this as a job opportunity for people who like to shop.
“Instacart is also bringing income earning opportunities to the area with plans to bring on more than 100 new shoppers,” it said. No further details were available.
To apply as a shopper for Instacart, go to shoppers.instacart.com/
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments