Amazon to sell Kenmore products and is giving Prime members their own social network

Sears is looking to get a hand from Amazon, announcing that it will start offering its Kenmore products on the ecommerce website. Sears, which runs Kmart and its namesake stores, said that Kenmore Smart appliances will also be fully integrated with Amazon’s Alexa. This will allow consumers to control products, like Kenmore Smart air conditioners, by making a request to Alexa. Alan Diaz Associated Press file, 2017