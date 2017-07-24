Want to go to a ‘chip party’? That’s where your boss puts a microchip in everybody’s hand

Yup, the same technology used to microchip your pets is being offered to employees at a company in Wisconsin — a first in the U.S.
The optional program will allow employees to use an RFID chip between their forefinger to open doors like a hotel keycard, as well as make purchases in their break room, log into computers, use the copy machine and more.
The company, which is based in River Falls, Wisconsin, 32M, and provides a self-service kiosk alternative to vending machines, partnered with Swedish tech company BioHax International to bring the chip technology to the U.S.
On Aug. 1, it will hold an inaugural “chip party” at its headquarters where 50 employees are expected to take up the offer. There will also be chips and salsa, according The Verge, which emailed 32M.
32M joins a few European companies — many of them Swedish — in offering the program to employees.
Epicenter, a Swedish startup, began offering the technology to employees in 2015 and Swedish rail company SJ is using it as an alternative to tickets for loyalty members.
“Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.,” said 32M CEO, Todd Westby in a news release.
