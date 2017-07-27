Traffic moves along Interstate 5 through Tacoma. It’s a long trek to Seattle from the Tacoma area, but the payoff can be cheaper rent for those willing to do it.
You saved how much on rent by switching to Pierce County?

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

July 27, 2017 11:00 AM

We hear a lot about people moving to Pierce County for our real estate prices, and here’s some more enticing news.

Lakewood offers the Tacoma-Seattle area’s cheapest rent on one-bedroom apartments, according to apartment rental website Zumper’s latest review.

Zumper listed Lakewood’s median one-bedroom apartment rates at $800 a month, the cheapest median in the area but up 3.9 percent since last month, the third-fastest growing rent rate in the area compared with last month.

Auburn was next on the list at $900, University Place at $910 and Puyallup at $970.

University Place had the largest yearly growth rate, up 12.3 percent over last year, and up 4.6 percent over last month, for its one-bedroom apartments.

Tacoma, Federal Way and Kent are where you begin to hit the $1,000-plus rent range for one-bedroom units. But you’re still saving by avoiding the epicenter of high rents in the heart of King County.

Bellevue and Seattle top the list of most-expensive one-bedroom apartments, at $1,960 and $1,910, respectively.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

