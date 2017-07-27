You saved how much on rent by switching to Pierce County?

We hear a lot about people moving to Pierce County for our real estate prices, and here’s some more enticing news.
Lakewood offers the Tacoma-Seattle area’s cheapest rent on one-bedroom apartments, according to apartment rental website Zumper’s latest review.
Zumper listed Lakewood’s median one-bedroom apartment rates at $800 a month, the cheapest median in the area but up 3.9 percent since last month, the third-fastest growing rent rate in the area compared with last month.
Auburn was next on the list at $900, University Place at $910 and Puyallup at $970.
University Place had the largest yearly growth rate, up 12.3 percent over last year, and up 4.6 percent over last month, for its one-bedroom apartments.
Tacoma, Federal Way and Kent are where you begin to hit the $1,000-plus rent range for one-bedroom units. But you’re still saving by avoiding the epicenter of high rents in the heart of King County.
Bellevue and Seattle top the list of most-expensive one-bedroom apartments, at $1,960 and $1,910, respectively.
