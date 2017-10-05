Local grocer Harbor Greens holding its own despite being surrounded by big names

More Videos 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace Pause 1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:17 Gig Harbor entertainment complex built to appeal to both young and old 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 16:39 Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting 3:47 Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Rams' and Seahawks' RB situation 2:02 Week 6: Top 5 high school football plays of the week 0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace Co-owners Chad Roy and Scott Teodoro feel their Gig Harbor and University Place stores can compete with big-box grocers by providing higher-quality fresh produce, meat and seafood in a more intimate setting. Co-owners Chad Roy and Scott Teodoro feel their Gig Harbor and University Place stores can compete with big-box grocers by providing higher-quality fresh produce, meat and seafood in a more intimate setting. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

