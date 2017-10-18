Get ready for new apartments and retail next to Tacoma downtown library

More Videos 1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 Pause 1:04 $40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library 2:22 Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 0:29 'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 1:09 UW men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins addresses media before preseason camp 2:23 'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it 1:21 'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

$40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library "This development … will turn an underutilized City of Tacoma parking lot into a thriving community for approximately 300 people, with 34 affordable units and ground-level retail amenities," says mayor Marilyn Strickland. "This development … will turn an underutilized City of Tacoma parking lot into a thriving community for approximately 300 people, with 34 affordable units and ground-level retail amenities," says mayor Marilyn Strickland. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

"This development … will turn an underutilized City of Tacoma parking lot into a thriving community for approximately 300 people, with 34 affordable units and ground-level retail amenities," says mayor Marilyn Strickland. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com