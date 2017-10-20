Tacoma’s ‘Scary Door.’ For sale, just in time for Halloween

The weathered wooden door’s pockmarked surface bears deep scratches. It has a handle on only one side.
Its oddly shaped opening provided a window to, what exactly?
For sale: “The Scary Door.”
“It’s like a furnace room door,” said Nick Butera, a worker with Second Use in Tacoma. The store at 2328 Fawcett Ave. sells used building materials from a 12,000-square-foot warehouse.
“You are entering the vicinity of an area adjacent to a location,” the listing online says. “The kind of place where there might be a monster, or some kind of weird mirror.”
“The Scary Door” is among items salvaged from the Scottish Rite Temple that is about to be demolished to make way for a mixed-use development near Wright Park.
Butera said it’s small and a weird size, at just shy of 6 feet tall and 2 feet wide.
The door is for sale for $125.
Second Use is selling several other eccentrically named items. A set of “nondiverse scientist portraits” out of Second Use’s Seattle location will run you $10.
“Set of eight old white guys who helped make the world a better place with their scientific & medical discoveries,” the entry touts.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments