“The Scary Door” is for sale at Second Use Building Materials in Tacoma. It came in with a load of other items from the Scottish Rite temple near Wright Park. Second Use Building Materials Courtesy

Business

Tacoma’s ‘Scary Door.’ For sale, just in time for Halloween

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

October 20, 2017 5:37 PM

The weathered wooden door’s pockmarked surface bears deep scratches. It has a handle on only one side.

Its oddly shaped opening provided a window to, what exactly?

For sale: “The Scary Door.”

“It’s like a furnace room door,” said Nick Butera, a worker with Second Use in Tacoma. The store at 2328 Fawcett Ave. sells used building materials from a 12,000-square-foot warehouse.

“You are entering the vicinity of an area adjacent to a location,” the listing online says. “The kind of place where there might be a monster, or some kind of weird mirror.”

“The Scary Door” is among items salvaged from the Scottish Rite Temple that is about to be demolished to make way for a mixed-use development near Wright Park.

Butera said it’s small and a weird size, at just shy of 6 feet tall and 2 feet wide.

The door is for sale for $125.

Second Use is selling several other eccentrically named items. A set of “nondiverse scientist portraits” out of Second Use’s Seattle location will run you $10.

“Set of eight old white guys who helped make the world a better place with their scientific & medical discoveries,” the entry touts.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542

  Comments  

