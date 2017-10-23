The Scottish Rite Temple at 5 S. G St. under demolition. Constructed in 1922, the building’s style was to “follow closely the ancient architecture of King Solomon.”
The Scottish Rite Temple at 5 S. G St. under demolition. Constructed in 1922, the building’s style was to “follow closely the ancient architecture of King Solomon.” Kate Martin Staff writer
The Scottish Rite Temple at 5 S. G St. under demolition. Constructed in 1922, the building’s style was to “follow closely the ancient architecture of King Solomon.” Kate Martin Staff writer

Business

What’s coming to the Stadium District after demolition of this historic building?

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

October 23, 2017 1:16 PM

The fences are up and a historic Tacoma building across from Wright Park is coming down.

The Scottish Rite Temple at 5 S. G St. had stood for nearly a century. Already beset by age, an electrical fire sealed its fate, and the Tacoma Bible Presbyterian Church sold it to Rush Development in June.

On Sunday, most of the building’s interior had been carved away by several pieces of heavy equipment.

Items salvaged from the historic building included a so-called “scary door.” The weathered wooden door — priced at $125 — is being sold by Second Use, 2328 Fawcett Ave., which sells used building materials.

Rush Development is behind two mixed-use buildings in Tacoma’s Proctor neighborhood. Now its sights appear to be on Tacoma’s Stadium District, city and state records show.

Records filed last year indicate the building that will replace the Masonic temple could have more than 100 apartments.

Reached recently, a company spokeswoman said Rush had nothing to report.

Another apartment project slated for a spring opening will be a near-neighbor. The 172-unit, 10-story building by Carino and Associates is across from Stadium Thriftway.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

    A small plane towed a banner over downtown Seattle Monday that reads, "Hey Amazon. It's not you. It's us." The message is believed to be a jab from Little Rock, Arkansas, which recently pulled out of a nationwide search by the online giant to locate a second headquarters. The city is using its "breakup" to launching new branding campaign.

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:13

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon
Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2
$40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library 1:04

$40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library

View More Video