What’s coming to the Stadium District after demolition of this historic building?

The fences are up and a historic Tacoma building across from Wright Park is coming down.
The Scottish Rite Temple at 5 S. G St. had stood for nearly a century. Already beset by age, an electrical fire sealed its fate, and the Tacoma Bible Presbyterian Church sold it to Rush Development in June.
On Sunday, most of the building’s interior had been carved away by several pieces of heavy equipment.
Items salvaged from the historic building included a so-called “scary door.” The weathered wooden door — priced at $125 — is being sold by Second Use, 2328 Fawcett Ave., which sells used building materials.
Rush Development is behind two mixed-use buildings in Tacoma’s Proctor neighborhood. Now its sights appear to be on Tacoma’s Stadium District, city and state records show.
Records filed last year indicate the building that will replace the Masonic temple could have more than 100 apartments.
Reached recently, a company spokeswoman said Rush had nothing to report.
Another apartment project slated for a spring opening will be a near-neighbor. The 172-unit, 10-story building by Carino and Associates is across from Stadium Thriftway.
