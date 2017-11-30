New labeling shows the transition from MM Local to Farmhand Organics.
Foodies take note: This sauerkraut and kimchi brand is getting new name

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

November 30, 2017 10:00 AM

MM Local “farm to jar” organic products aren’t disappearing but they are getting a new name.

The eight-year-old Colorado-based brand, which gets much of its produce from Northwest organic farmers, now is Farmhand Organics.

Its locally sourced products include fermented and pickled vegetables and fruits.

The brand’s products are sold locally at Whole Foods, Marlene’s Market and Deli, Haggen Northwest Fresh Olympia, Harbor Greens and the Gig Harbor Safeway.

“Farmhand’s certified organic product lines are small-batch-made, jarred goods, including pickled vegetables, apple and pear sauces and its best-selling probiotic line of sauerkrauts, kimchis and hot sauces,” according to the company.

Farmhand Organics packaging will roll out in area stores starting in January.

“As a small company, it will take time to make this change as they sell through the old labels and packaging, meaning consumers can expect to see both MM Local and Farmhand Organics products packaging on shelves and through Web orders for the coming year as the company makes the rebrand transition,” the company said in a news release announcing the change.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

