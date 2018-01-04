A shopper walks up to a Sears department store at the Tri-County Mall, in Springdale, Ohio. The retailer announced the closure of another round of stores, this time affecting Federal Way, Shoreline and Chehalis, which is also losing a Kmart.
A shopper walks up to a Sears department store at the Tri-County Mall, in Springdale, Ohio. The retailer announced the closure of another round of stores, this time affecting Federal Way, Shoreline and Chehalis, which is also losing a Kmart. John Minchillo Associated Press file, 2017
Sears’ latest round of closures is bad news for Federal Way store, other sites in state

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 04, 2018 02:05 PM

So far, 2018 isn’t going well for Sears.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday it will close more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores in the next few months.

Its list includes three Sears sites in Washington, including its store at The Commons at Federal Way, 1701 S Commons Street. The other Washington sites are in Shoreline and Chehalis.

All three stores will close in early April.

The Kmart store in Chehalis is on the April closure list.

Liquidation sales will start as early as Jan. 12.

The majority of jobs lost to the closures are part-time positions, according to Sears Holdings.

“Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores,” according to a statement from the company.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Sears and Kmart didn’t run TV ads after the initial Black Friday weekend, to focus on its digital efforts. Sears relaunched its Wish Book catalog online late last year.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

