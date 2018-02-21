HomeGoods announces store opening date for University Place

You’ve seen the “coming soon” banner, now we have a date and a hiring alert.
HomeGoods, a home-decor retail chain with a store already in Gig Harbor, will soon also have a site open at 3800 Bridgeport Way W., next to Trader Joe’s in the Green Firs shopping center in University Place.
The grand opening is scheduled for Sunday, March 4. A ribbon cutting, which will include a check presentation to the YWCA of Pierce County in support of its domestic-violence shelter, will begin at 7:45 a.m.
Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
As far as hiring, the store expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time jobs. Go to http://www.tjxjobs.com/index.asp for more information.
HomeGoods is part of the TJX family of stores, which includes TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, Homesense and Marshalls. The new store will be the brand’s ninth in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area, with more than 650 stores nationwide.
