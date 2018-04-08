Before Stormy Daniels, her attorney faced allegations of dubious business dealings at Tully’s Coffee

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels, left, is interviewed by host Kristen Scholer on Cheddar, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Before Avenatti accused Donald Trump and his attorney of a payoff scheme to muzzle Stormy Daniels, he faced allegations of dubious business dealings as owner of flailing coffee chain Tully's. Richard Drew The Associated Press