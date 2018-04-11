Four South Sound Walmarts part of $56M remodel plan

Walmart announced Wednesday morning that several area stores are going to see remodels this year.
Supercenters in Bonney Lake, Lakewood, Spanaway and Tumwater all are on the retailer's remodel list for 2018.
The work is part of an estimated $56 million Walmart is spending in the state to upgrade 16 stores and roll out in-store and online innovations, including its new pickup towers.
Other remodel sites announced Wednesday: Covington, Ephrata, Everett, Kennewick, Oak Harbor, Pasco, Port Angeles, Richland, Spokane, Wenatchee and two stores in Vancouver, Washington.
Online grocery pickup and its Scan & Go technology also will continue to roll out in area stores.
Walmart now offers grocery pickup at 15 Washington locations and plans to roll out the option to about 15 more area stores in the coming year.
Scan & Go for now is available at its Lacey Neighborhood Market.
“2018 is going to be an exciting year for Walmart in Washington as we continue to focus on serving our customers through innovation and investments, so they can save money and live better,” said Travis Bailey, Walmart regional general manager in the Pacific Northwest.
“We’ve had a sharp focus on making our store experience second to none, and our customers are telling us that our plan is working. Our team is energized and we’re looking forward to exceeding our customer’s expectations for what a great Walmart shopping experience can be like.”
Walmart said Wednesday the location of its first in-store pickup tower in the state will be announced this summer.
Comments