Micah Kim, 10, left, and Lauren Lee, 8, play 3-D Dodgeball at Sky Zone in Anaheim, Calif. Tacoma will be the home of its own Sky Zone later this near near Tacoma Community College. Allen J. Schaben Los Angeles Times/MCT file, 2012
New indoor park to include zip line, obstacle courses, euro trampolines

By Debbie Cockrell

April 18, 2018

If you need a quick aerial adrenaline rush in a controlled environment, say hello to Sky Zone.

The indoor recreational park, one of nearly 200 worldwide, will open later this year just west of Tacoma Community College at 1680 S. Mildred St. in Tacoma. A Washington-based affiliate of Canyon Rim Capital, a franchise-development partner, will open and operate the site.

It is set to open about Sept. 1, according to a Canyon Rim representative.

"The 30,000-plus-square-foot location park will offer a wide variety of innovative attractions — including ninja obstacle courses, zip line, euro trampolines, stunt fall, air floor, large freestyle course, trampoline dodge ball, trapeze and more," according to a news release.

The site also will have a cafe and waiting area equipped with Wi-Fi and charging stations.

"Our research shows Tacoma has a high demand and is overdue for this type of extreme and innovative family-entertainment park," said Jake Taylor, partner of Canyon Rim Capital.

The other Sky Zone property in the state is in Vancouver.

