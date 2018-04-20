Tacoma Dome's summer hiatus will make it more competitive and comfortable

SHARE COPY LINK David Bowie is considered the first major concert act to appear at the Tacoma Dome in August 1983. This year, the Dome marks its 35th anniversary with a $30 million interior makeover. Video courtesy Tacoma Dome Tacoma Dome

