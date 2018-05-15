Taco Time hiring 350 workers on Thursday, and later giving away a new Prius

A handful of Taco Time restaurants in the Tacoma area will hold a one-day job hiring event Thursday (May 17), and there's a prize for one applicant who sticks with the job: a new car.
The company is seeking 350 new workers. To entice people to apply, a 2018 Toyota Prius will be given to a worker hired at the job fair after six months of employment.
The job fair will be held at 56 Puget Sound Taco Time restaurants. Here's are the participating sites in our area:
Puyallup (three locations): 1115 E. Main St., 5606 176th St. and 15802 Meridian E.
Bonney Lake: 21515 Hwy. 410 E.
Edgewood: 621 Meridian Avenue E.
Fife: 5105 Pacific Highway E.
Auburn: 7078 Lakeland Hills Way SE
Interviews for all positions at the sites will be from 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
According to the company, employee benefits include 401(k), free shift meals and 35 percent off for workers and family members during off hours, paid time off package, Taco Time Cares Employee Hardship Program and medical benefits for full-time workers.
Taco Time Northwest is a family-run business based in Renton, with 78 restaurants in the region.
For more information, go to www.TacoTimeNW.com
