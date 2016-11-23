Real Estate News

November 23, 2016 7:00 AM

Projects in Puyallup and Lacey among recipients of affordable housing financing

By Kate Martin

Affordable housing projects in Puyallup and Lacey received a boost from the state Housing Finance Commission this week.

The commission awarded $234.2 million in financing for the proposals, which will result in 966 new apartments or other units. The financing includes tax-exempt bonds or notes, which allow developers to borrow money at lower interest rates, and allocating low-income housing tax credits, which developers can sell to investors.

Financing for two Puyallup projects was approved:

▪  Wesley Homes Bradley Park, 707 39th Ave. S.E.: $87 million tax-exempt bond through the commission’s nonprofit facilities program. The newly constructed retirement facility in South Hill includes 131 independent living apartments, 50 assisted-living units and 17 memory-care units.

▪  Copper Valley Apartments, 104th Ave. E. and 47th Ave. S.E.: $25 million tax-exempt note, $15.9 million estimated tax-credit equity. The project will include 220 apartments.

One project in Lacey was financed:

▪  Reserve at Lacey, 6100 Pacific Ave. S.E.: $45.9 million tax-exempt note, $21.3 million estimated tax-credit equity. The project will have 308 apartments for low-income seniors aged 55 and older.

A project in Airway Heights, on the western outskirts of Spokane, was also awarded financing:

▪  Basalt Ridge Apartments, 3600 W. Sixth Ave.: $26 million tax-exempt bond, $13.1 million estimated tax-credit equity. The 240-unit complex is expected to open in spring of 2018. In a news release, the commission said it meets an emerging need for housing employees of a new casino hotel.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

