Foreclosures down from last year by double digits in Pierce, Thurston counties

The number of homes in foreclosure across the state are down by nearly 40 percent compared with a year ago.
In Pierce County, 265 homes were in some part of the foreclosure process last month — that’s down 35.7 percent from 412 homes a year ago, according to information compiled by ATTOM Data Solutions, a real estate data firm.
Thurston County saw an even larger drop, with nearly 42 percent fewer homes in foreclosure in February. There, 65 homes were going through foreclosure last month, compared with 112 a year ago.
Nationwide, the company said in a news release, foreclosures dropped to an 11-year low, the lowest since November 2005.
Other areas of the country posted increases. Foreclosures in the Houston area are up 97.4 percent compared with last year, to 989 homes. And nearly 25 percent more homes in the San Francisco-Oakland area are being foreclosed on for that same time period, to 773 homes.
Kate Martin
