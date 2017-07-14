For sale: three helipads, yacht moorage and giant garage at home near Gig Harbor

For when one helipad for your home just won’t cut it: a Gig Harbor-area property with three will head to the auction block at the end of the month.
The home — on the market earlier this year for $10.5 million — is a on a 7.5-acre gated parcel that includes 450 feet of frontage along Wollochet Bay, a deep water moorage, auto showroom and about 2,600 feet of living space.
The biggest space is a showroom-quality garage, which doubles as an entertainment space, said Alex Grey, Concierge Auctions project sales manager. Crafted to show off vehicles, it can hold seven cars and several motorcycles at once, Grey said.
The auction listing says the home has more than 8,900 square feet, but much of that space is the garage, said Tami Johnson, with the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer’s Office.
The listing “makes it look like a mansion, but the living area is the loft above the massive garage,” Johnson said.
Right now there’s a carriage house on the property, along with an updated caretaker’s home.
The previous owner, who once owned a paper mill in Grays Harbor County that closed in 2014, also built infrastructure for a 30,000-square-foot chateau, Grey said. The chateau was never built but has approved permits, he said.
In the carriage house, “you could have one of your guests, or have a boat captain or helicopter pilot staying here with you,” said Grey, noting that the original owner parked an 80-foot yacht off the deep-water moorage.
County records show an assessed value for the property of about $3 million.
How far might the bids climb? Grey wouldn’t guess, but said the property owner has spent $11 million on the property and is willing to take a loss on its sale.
Bidding will start at 7 p.m., July 23 on Concierge Auctions’ website without a minimum bid or reserve.
To qualify to bid, buyers must submit a letter of reference from their bank and put down a $100,000 deposit. The winner’s deposit will go toward the purchase of the property, which could close within 30 days, Grey said.
Anyone interested in watching the auction live can download the Concierge Auctions app.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
To get a closer look
Concierge Auctions will host a champagne preview party Sunday (July 16) in the property’s auto showroom. The event will be open to the public and those with collector cars are encouraged to attend. The preview will be held from 3-6 p.m. at 4717 19th St. Ct. NW, Gig Harbor.
