Tacoma marina fire damages 5 boats, Coast Guard assessing environmental impact

Tacoma firefighters and the Coast Guard were assessing damage Sunday morning after a fire at Tyee Marina damaged five boats, officials said.
Tacoma Fire was dispatched to the scene at 7:38 a.m. and had the fire mostly under control by 9 a.m., spokesman Steve Collins said. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, he said.
At least two boats partially sank in the fire and the Coast Guard was working to assess the environmental impact, Collins said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
