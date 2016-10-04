Clown rumors, threats spread among Puyallup students

Rumors about clowns starting flying amongst Rogers High School students late Monday.
A “clown hunt” in a wooded area of Puyallup was planned on social media. Someone reported that a clown had been stabbed in the leg. Several students received text messages about midnight that a clown planned to kill students.
“We believe this is all socially engineered,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “There are no clowns. There was no stabbing. Rumors got going. It sounds like this all got ramped up.”
Deputies have been unable to verify reports that 40 to 60 students went searching for clowns in a wooded area of the city Monday night.
However, they are investigating threatening text messages sent to several female students.
The rumors and threatening text messages come a week after reports of terrorizing clowns reached Pierce County.
At least three people last week reported seeing scary clowns hiding under bridges and peeking out of wooded areas near South Hill and Graham.
It follows a nationwide hoax that has reached 10 states. The creepy clown trend started in August with reports of clowns trying to lure children into the woods of Greenville County, South Carolina.
Those reports were unsubstantiated.
Troyer cautioned people getting in on the craze by pretending to be clowns or going looking for them.
“Anybody who is out looking for clowns, it is not a good idea,” he said. “There’s a frenzy around this. And people pretending to be clowns and making threats, they’re in just as much trouble as if they did it themselves.”
