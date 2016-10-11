Fire guts commercial building in Kent

Kent firefighters responded just before midnight to a fire at a commercial building.
The blaze gutted the building in the 200 block of East Morton Street, which used to house a roofing business.
Crews found the building engulfed in flames upon arrival. They fought the fire from the outside, because of the possibility that the structure would collapse.
Transients had been living in the building, according to a statement from the Kent Regional Fire Authority.
It didn’t appear that anyone was injured in the fire, and crews didn’t find anyone by the building.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments