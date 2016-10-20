Parkland man missing since Saturday, last seen in Seattle

A Parkland man has been missing since Saturday after visiting his brother at the University of Washington in Seattle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Young Gwang Hills, 22, was last seen about 6 a.m. as he left his brother’s apartment on the UW campus, driving back to his apartment.
He did not arrive home and has not had contact with family or friends since.
Hills is 6 feet 2, 185 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a sleeve tattoo on his lower left arm. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.
His vehicle is a silver 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with Washington license plate AZD4388.
Detectives said Hills called his girlfriend, who lives in South Korea, at 6:40 a.m. Saturday and said he was lost and had taken a wrong exit, but didn’t say where he was.
When he failed to return home, his friends used a phone location app to find his phone, and registered a hit in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle about 6 a.m.
Since Hills disappeared, there has been no activity on the cellphone, debit card, bank account or social media accounts.
