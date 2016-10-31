New facility designed to help teens with mental health problems

1:59 "Success is measured in screams" Pause

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

0:23 Unveiling the statue of Tacoma icon Ivan the gorilla

1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo

1:17 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer discusses his team's victory over FC Dallas

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans

0:44 Old Town salmon statue caper spawns questions

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish

0:31 How to check your ballot status