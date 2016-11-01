Link light rail hosts a Tacoma pub crawl without the crawl

Think of it as a pub crawl via light rail.
Transportation advocacy group, Downtown On the Go, is organizing a celebration of local breweries and transit. The event, Link & Drink, will kick off Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Hally Bert, Downtown On the Go coordinator, said the event aims to get people excited about Tacoma’s growing craft brewing scene and Sound Transit, which operates the free Link light rail from the Tacoma Dome to downtown. A ballot measure in the Nov. 8 election proposes adding 62 more miles of light rail to Sound Transit’s three-county system.
“We’re hoping to spark some transit love,” Bert said.
Breweries participating in Link & Drink include Odd Otter Brewing Company, Dunagan Brewing Company, Harmon Brewery & Restaurant and Wingman Brewers Tacoma.
Suzi Fransen, Odd Otter’s event coordinator, says she hopes the event will help introduce the breweries to new customers as well as remind residents to travel safely while drinking at local businesses.
“The one thing we want is Tacoma to be happy,” Fransen said.
IF YOU GO
What: Link & Drink, an opportunity to connect with local beer breweries via the Sound Transit Tacoma Link.
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Event begins at Odd Otter Brewing Company, 716 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Information also will be available at any of the participating breweries or from Downtown On the Go staffers who will be riding Link until 7:30 p.m.
