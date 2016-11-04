Methane gas forces evacuation of 16 homes in Auburn

Sixteen homes in an Auburn neighborhood were evacuated early Friday morning after methane gas was found in soil samples around the homes.
Puget Sound Energy crews were doing routine core soil samples around 8 p.m. Thursday when they discovered the traces of gas in the soil, according to Kent Regional Fire Authority spokesman Kyle Ohashi.
A private company was brought in to do additional testing, and that company continued to find evidence of a gas in the soil, Ohashi said.
The Kent Regional Fire Authority’s hazardous materials team was called and it determined the gas was methane. Traces of the gas were also found in homes on the 31000 block of 133th Avenue SE.
Sixteen homes were evacuated as a precaution early Friday morning.
“It was very very minor levels of gas, if there was any at all,” Ohashi said.
Families were kept warm on a waiting Metro bus while fire officials determined whether it was safe for them to return to their homes. They eventually were let back in around 6 a.m.
“We apologized for having to move people on such a chilly night,” Ohashi said of the inconvenience.
The source of the methane gas is unknown, according to Ohashi, who said it is not connected to Puget Sound Energy.
Methane is a byproduct of decomposing substances like garbage or other trash, Ohashi said.
“This is not like a broken gas line like natural gas,” he said. “It very well could have been here for a number of years.”
The problem will not be turned over to other agencies like the city of Auburn and state Department of Ecology to study and potentially remedy.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments