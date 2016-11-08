Fire damages brand-new Gig Harbor home

A Tuesday evening fire damaged a brand-new Gig Harbor home occupied for only two weeks, according to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One.
Firefighters were called about 6:45 p.m. between floors of the home in the 10500 block of Sentinel Drive, department spokeswoman Nanette Tatom said.
“The fire started between floors of the home,” Tatom said. “They had to really dig to make sure there was no extension into the wall.”
The residents smelled an electrical burning smell before the house started filling with smoke, Tatom said. Everyone escaped without injury.
The development is so new that the homes on both sides of the fire-stricken one are still under construction.
“It’ll be interesting to hear what the fire marshal says,” Tatom said.
