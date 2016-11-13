Tacoma’s hidden painted rocks offer ‘whimsy’ for those who find them

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline Pause

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

1:06 Fire at Ultra Poly in Nalley Valley

0:16 Firefighters on scene of industrial fire in Tacoma

2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids

3:24 QB Jake Browning discusses loss to USC

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC

4:19 Highlights: Big plays not enough to lift Franklin Pierce over West Valley in 2A state playoffs