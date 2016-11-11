In 1945, this Gig Harbor veteran was just down the beach from “Hacksaw Ridge”

0:54 Traffic backup on Interstate 5 at Portland Avenue exit Pause

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

0:40 Road work on Kimball Drive in Gig Harbor

0:21 Early voting in Pierce County

1:24 Graham's Blayke Pribnow, 4, is like a fish in water

1:17 June Doyle shares the changes she has seen in her 101 years

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town

1:33 Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas