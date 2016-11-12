Large fire burning in Tacoma’s Nalley Valley

A large fire is raging in Tacoma’s Nalley Valley on Saturday morning.
At least 10 firetrucks are on scene in the 2900 block of South Steele Street, and smoke is pouring into the valley and over state Route 16.
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. A sign on the building identifies the business as Polymer Industries.
Scanner traffic indicates all occupants and firefighters are accounted for. There was a mayday call around 8 a.m., but that person has been located.
The fire is not affecting the nearby Humane Society.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Comments