Personal information about Franciscan Health patients stolen

A backpack containing personal and medical information about CHI Franciscan Health patients was stolen, prompting the health group to warn patients about possible identity theft.
The theft occurred Oct. 18.
Taken were a backpack, work laptop, cell phone, paper documents with patient information and a day planner containing the employee’s username and password for the laptop.
The personal information on the laptop included both current and deceased patients, as well as social security numbers, demographic information, names of next of kin and phone numbers.
Officials said they do not know if the information has been accessed by whomever stole the backpack.
Franciscan Health is offering current patients a year’s worth of free credit monitoring.
The health group announced the theft Friday. It’s unclear when they learned about it, but officials said they immediately notified law enforcement.
Patients with questions can call the call center at 877-451-9360 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
