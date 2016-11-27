Puyallup woman killed in crash west of Orting

A Puyallup woman was killed early Sunday after passing across double yellow lines and hitting an oncoming truck on state Route 162 near Orting, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 24-year-old, who was traveling eastbound on SR 162 about a mile west of Orting about 12:30 a.m., died at the scene of the crash, according to a State Patrol news release. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The 23-year-old driver of the westbound pickup truck was injured and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, the release said.
It has not been determined whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, the release said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
