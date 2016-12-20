Pierce County mumps cases rise to 9

The number of mumps cases is growing in Pierce County, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
There are now three confirmed cases and six probable cases.
The health department said 56 percent of the cases involve children 17 and under, and 78 percent of the people infected have up to date mumps vaccinations.
The cases stemmed from an outbreak in Auburn that has also spread to Spokane County and Yakima County.
King County reported 19 confirmed cases and 64 probable, 67 of which are in Auburn. Most of the infected are kids and 70 percent of the people with mumps have up to date vaccines.
The vaccine usually works in 88 percent of the population, health officials said.
Pierce County’s first four cases involved two boys under the age of 10 in the Auburn School District and two women.
Officials have not released details about the five new cases, which were announced Monday.
The health department previously sent a note to school nurses in Pierce County about the outbreak.
Mumps is a highly contagious viral illness that can be spread through face-to-face contact, coughing, sneezing or spraying saliva while talking. It can last a week to 10 days.
Symptoms include headache, fever, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.
People can transmit mumps one to two days before they have its signature symptoms of a swollen jaw or puffy cheeks, according to the health department.
More information about mumps can be found at tpchd.org/mumps.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments