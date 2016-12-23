Here’s how to get free Starbucks coffee today in Lakewood

Starbucks wants to cheer you up today.
As part of its 10 Days of Cheer campaign the Seattle-based coffee purveyor is giving away free drinks at 100 of its locations for 10 days.
But only between 1 and 2 p.m.
The locations for its “Pop-Up Cheer Parties” will change every day.
On Friday, one of them will be at its Lakewood location at 10314 South Tacoma Way (at state Route 512).
On its website, Starbucks said it will be giving away “free tall handcrafted espresso beverages.”
Check Starbucks’ website daily to see if more show up in your area. The promotion runs through Jan. 2.
Expect the word to get out. There might be quite a line before you can get your sugar-free, vanilla soy, double shot, decaf, no foam, extra hot latte.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments