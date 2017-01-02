Man found dead on Tacoma Mall Boulevard in Lakewood

A passerby called 911 Monday morning after seeing a man’s lifeless body laying along the fence line of a boat repair business in Lakewood, not far from the city’s border with Tacoma.
Lakewood homicide detectives were unable to determine how the man died or who he was because he didn’t have identification. His body was found near Tacoma Mall Boulevard between 80th and 84th streets.
Now police must wait for the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office to perform an autopsy to determine whether the man died of natural causes or something malicious, said Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler.
“There were no obvious signs of trauma, no gunshot wounds, no knife wounds,” Lawler said. “It could be natural or it could have been something bad.”
Detectives found alcohol in a bag and drugs on the man, Lawler said. While they wait for the autopsy, detectives will check with a nearby gas station and casino to see if anyone saw the man or had surveillance footage of him, he said.
The man appeared to be in his 20s but without identification Lawler said he couldn’t be sure of an age.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
