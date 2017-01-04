Three die in Pierce County and hospitals swell as state enters flu epidemic

Three people died from the flu in Pierce County last week and experts say it could be the worst season in years.
“The state epidemiologist has identified that we’re now at an epidemic level in the state,” said Edie Jeffers, a spokeswoman for the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department.
Hospitalizations have increased dramatically in the past week in Pierce and Thurston Counties and around the state. At least eight other flu-related deaths have been reported in the state
“It is pretty severe,” said Dr. Preeti Kondal, an infectious disease physician at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
“These are the highest numbers I’ve seen, close to the H1N1 pandemic (in 2009).”
The epidemic designation comes well before the typical peak of the flu season in February or March.
The state looks at both positive influenza tests and hospital admissions to declare an epidemic.
PIERCE COUNTY
The three who died last week in Pierce County added to a previous death on Dec. 19, according to the health department.
The patients were between 60 and 90 years old and all had underlying health conditions that increased the risk of death from influenza.
“It’s most severe on the elderly,” Jeffers said.
The deaths could just be a percentage of total fatalities.
More people probably die of flu related deaths than are reported to the health department, Jeffers said.
Last week 35 people were hospitalized with the flu in Pierce County compared with 12 the previous week and seven the week before that, according to health department stats.
There were about 225 positive tests for influenza last week compared with 150 the week before.
THURSTON COUNTY
Flu patients admitted to Providence St. Peter Hospital have doubled in the past week, said spokesman Chris Thomas.
For the week ending Dec. 31 St. Peter’s emergency department had 215 people reporting flu-like symptoms as their chief complaint, up from 151 the week prior, Thomas said.
That number represented 20.6 percent of the patients seen in the emergency department. 85 tested positive for the flu and 33 were admitted.
The hospital is at or near capacity, Thomas said.
The flu season is the worst Kondal has seen in her four years at St. Peter’s.
“People are getting sicker,” she said.
Patients span age groups.
“The youngest we had was two months,” she said.
Those being admitted are mostly the young and elderly.
Admissions for flu have also jumped in the last two weeks at Capital Medical Center.
The hospital began seeing numbers climb in early December, said Karen Pitman, a certified infection preventionist.
At the time only 15 percent of people reporting flu-like symptoms tested positive.
“Influenza is a respiratory disease,” Pitman said. “Not a throwing up and diarrhea disease,” said.
Last week the number testing positive was 21 percent but doctors are not ordering as many tests, a typical move when numbers increase and the disease is more readily identified, Pitman said.
SIGNS AND PREVENTION
“The takeaway is get vaccinated,” Kondal said. “That’s what saves lives.”
It’s not too late to get a flu shot.
“That is your best protection against the flu and will make the illness less serious if you do get sick,” Jeffers said.
Slowing down the spread of flu helps protect those who are most vulnerable to it: the young, elderly and immune and health compromised.
Practicing good hand hygiene is a good idea all times of the year but especially during flu season.
“Proper hand washing is critical to protecting yourself and others,” Jeffers said.
Once infected, it may take seven to 10 days to rid the body of the flu virus.
FLU SYMPTOMS
— Fever
— Muscle and joint aches
— Sore throat
— Runny nose
— Fatigue
Stop the spread
— Wash hands with soap and water every time you use bathroom.
— Avoid touching face with hands
— Sneeze and cough into your elbow, not your hands
— If sick, stay home
